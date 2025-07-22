Odisha Govt Effects Major IAS Reshuffle; Complete List Here 

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government on Tuesday effected major IAS reshuffle and gave new appointments to as many as 48 officer, informed the General Administration & Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department.

Notable among them is the appointment of Hemant Sharma as the Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Information & Public Relations Department, which was under the scanner for its incompetence and ineffectiveness.

As per the notification, Dr. Maheswar Swain, has been appointed as the new Collector & DM of Nabarangpur while Amrit Ruturaj, has been appointed as the Collector & DM of Khordha.

Likewise, Madhumita Rath, has been appointed Additional Secretary of the School & Mass Education Department while Sagarika Hota is appointed Additional Secretary, Finance Department.

Chanchal Rana, the Collector & District Magistrate, Puri is appointed as Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation while Dibya Jyoti Parida, has been selected to replace him.

Check Complete List Here:

• Hemant Sharma, IAS(RR.I995), Additional Chief Secretary to Government, industries Department with additional charge of Chairman, IPICOL is allowed to remain in additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Information & Public Relations Department. The additional appointment of Sanjay Kumar Singh, IAS as Principal Secretary to Government, Information & Public Relations Department shall stand terminated from the date Sharma, IAS takes over.

• Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra, IAS(RR-1997), Principal Secretary to Government, Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department with additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, ST & SC Development, M&BCW Department is appointed as Principal Secretary to Government, Finance Department. He is allowed to remain in additional charge of Chairman, IDCO.

Principal Secretary to Governor with additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Public Enterprises Department is appointed as Principal Secretary to Government, Public Enterprises Department. He is allowed to remain in additional charge of CMD, OSRTC.

• Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, IAS(RR-1999), Principal Secretary to Government, Sports & Youth Services Department with additional charge of CMD, OPTCL is appointed as Principal Secretary to Government, Excise Department. He is allowed to remain in additional charge of CMD, OPTCL.

• The additional appointment of Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, IAS as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Excise Department shall stand terminated from the date Sarma, IAS takes over.

• Roopa Roshan Sahoo, IAS(RR.2006), RDC(SD), Berhampur is appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to the Governor, Odisha.

• Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav, IAS(RR.2007), RDC(ND), Sambalpur with additional charge of CEO, WODC is appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Sports & Youth Services Department. He is allowed to remain in additional charge of RDC(ND), Sambalpur and CEO, WODC.

• Bhupendra Singh Poonia, IAS(RR.2008), MD, IPICOL with additional charge of Special Secretary to Government, industries Department, MD, IDCO and Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Skill Development & Technical Education Department is appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Skill Development & Technical Education Department. He is allowed to remain in additional charge of MD, lPlCOL.

• Parameswaran, IAS(RR-2008), RDC(CD), Cuttack is appointed as Commissioner-cum- Secretary to Government, ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department.

• Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, IAS(RR-2008), Commissioner-cum- Secretary to Government, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department is allowed to remain in additional charge of RDC(CD), Cuttack.

• Pr:asanth Kumar Reddy, IAS(RR-2009), Director, Industries with additional charge of MD, OSIC and MD, OSFC is appointed as Commissioner-cum- Secretary to Government, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department. He is allowed to remain in additional charge of MD, IDCO.

• The additional appointment of Hemant Sharma, IAS as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department and Bhupendra Singh Poonia, IAS as MD, IDCO shall stand terminated from the date Reddy, IAS takes over.

• Indramani Tripathy IAS(SCS-2011), Labour Commissioner, Odisha is allowed to remain in additional Charge of inspector of Factories and Boilers, Odisha.

• Manish Agarwal, IAS(RR-2012), Additional Secretary to Government, Planning & Convergence Department with additional charge of Additional Director General(Training), Gopabandhu Academy of Administration, Bhubaneswar is appointed as Additional SRC. He is allowed to remain in additional charge of Additional Secretary to Government, Planning & Convergence Department.

• Sangram Keshad Mohapatra, IAS(SCS-2012), Additional Secretary to Government, School & Mass Education Department is appointed as RDC(SD), Berhampur.

• Deben Kumar Pradhan, IAS(SCS-2012), Additional Secretary to Government, Forest, Environment & Climate Change Department is appointed as MD, OSBCL. The post of MD, OSBCL is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Additional Secretary provided in the IAS Cadre of the State

• Chanchal Rana, IAS(RR-2014), Collector & District Magistrate, Puri is appointed as Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation. The post of Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Joint Secretary provided in the IAS Cadre of the State.

• Bijay Kumar Dash, IAS(SCS-2012), Collector & District Magistrate, Gajapati is appointed as Additional Secretary to Government, Health & Family Welfare Department.

• Smruti Ranjan Pradhan, IAS(NSCS-20121, Collector & District Magistrate, Kendrapara is appointed as Additional Secretary to Government, Forest, Environment & Climate Change Department.

• Raghuram R. lyer, IAS(SCS-2013), Director, Higher Secondary Education with additional charge of PD, MDM, Director, TBPM and Additional Secretary to Government, School & Mass Education Department is appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Kendrapara. ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 14(1) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Raghuram R. lyer, IAS as the District Magistrate in the District of Kendrapara.

• Siddharth Shankar Swain, IAS(RR-2014), officer on Special Duty, GA&PG Department is appointed as Director, Special Project, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department. Swain, IAS shall join after superannuation of Jyoti Prakash Das, IAS(SCS-2010) w.e.f. 31.07.2025(AN).

• Chakravarti Singh Rathore, IAS(RR-2014), Additional Secretary to Government, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department with additional charge of CEO, ORMAS is appointed as Director, Technical Education & Training.

• Yeddula Vijay, !AS(RR-2014), Additional Secretary to Government, Planning & Convergence Department is appointed as Director, Sports. The post of Director, Sports is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Joint Secretary provided in the IAS Cadre of the State.

• Niyati Paftnaik, IAS(SCS-2014), Director, SSEPD is appointed as Director, Higher Secondary Education, Odisha.

• Mahesuar Sruain, IAS(SCS-2014), Director, Panchayati Raj is appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Nabarangpu r. In exercise of the powefti conferred under section 14(1) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Dr. Maheswar Swain, IAS as the District Magistrate in the District of Nabarangpur.

• Parul Patawari, IAS(RR-2015), Collector & District Magistrate, Rayagada is appointed as Director, SSEPD. The post of Director, SSEPD is declared equivalent in status and responsibili$ to the post of Joint Secretary provided in the IAS Cadre of the State.

• Aboli Sunil Naravane, IAS(RR-2015), Collector & District Magistrate, Jharsuguda is appointed as Director, lndustries, Odisha, Cuttack.

• Amrit Ruturai, IAS(RR-2015), Collector & District Magistrate, Kandhamal is appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Khordha. ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 14(1) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Amrit Ruturaj, IAS as the District Magistrate in the district of Khordha.

• Madhumita Rath, IAS(SCS-2015), Additional Secretary to Government, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department is appointed as Additional Secretary to Government, School & Mass Education Department.

• Subrat Kumar Panda,lAS(SCS-2015), Collector & District Magistrate, Boudh is appointed as Director, Soil Conservation & Watershed Development, Odisha, Bhubaneswar. The post of Director, Soil Conservation & Watershed Development, Odisha, Bhubaneswar is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Joint Secretary provided in the IAS Cadre of the State.

• Pratap Chandra Hota, AS(SCS-2015), Additional Secretary to Government, Parliamentary Affairs Department is appointed as Additional Secretary to Government, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department.

• Sagadka Hota, IAS(NSCS-20l5), Additional Secretary to Government, GA & PG Department is appointed as Additional Secretary to Government, Finance Department.

• Dibya Jyoti Padda, IAS(RR-2016), Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam is appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Puri. ln exercise of the power conferred under section 14(1) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Dibya Jyoti Parida, IAS as the District Magistate in the district of Puri

• Somesh Kumar Upadhyay, IAS(RR-2017), Collector & District Magistrate, Dhenkanal is appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Malkangiri. ln exercise of the power conferred under section 14(1) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Somesh Kumar Upadhyay, IAS as the District Magistrate in the district of Malkangiri.

• Anvesha Reddy, IAS(RR-2017), Collector & District Magistrate, Jajpur is appointed as Excise Commissioner, Odisha.

• Ashish lshwar Patil, IAS(RR-2017), Collector & District Magistrate, Malkangiri is appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Dhenkanal. ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 14(1) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Ashish lshwar Patil, IAS as the District Magistrate in the district of Dhenkanal.

• Subhankar Mohapatra, IAS(RR-2018), Collector & District Magistrate, Nabarangpur is appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Sundargarh. In exercise of the power conferred under section 14(1) of Bharatiya Nagailk Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Dr. Subhankar Mohapatra, IAS as the District Magistrate in the district of Sundargarh.

• Keerthi Vasan V, IAS(RR-2018), Collector & District Magistrate, Koraput is appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam. ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 14(1) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Keerthi Vasan V, IAS as the District Magistrate in the district of Ganjam.

• Anya Das, IAS(RR-2019), Collector & District Magistrate, Sonepur is appointed as Deputy Secretary to Government, Health & Family Welfare Department.

• Manoj Satyawan Mahajan, IAS(RR-2019), Collector & District Magistrate, Sundargarh is appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Koraput. ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 14(1) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Manoj Satyawan Mahaian, IAS as the District Magistrate in the district of Koraput.

• Vedbhushan, IAS(RR-2020), Commissioner, Sambalpur Municipal Corporation is appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Kandhamal. ln exercise of the power conferred under section 14(1) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Vedbhushan, IAS as the District Magistrate in the district of Kandhamal.

• Kulkami Ashutosh C, IAS(RR-2020), Additional District Magistrate, Rourkela with additional charge of Commissioner, Rourkela Municipal Corporation, CEO, Rourkela Smart City Ltd. and Secretary, Rourkela Development Authority is appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Rayagada. ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 14(1) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Kulkami Ashutosh C, IAS as the District Magistrate in the district of Rayagada.

• Madhumita, IAS(RR-2020), CDO+um-EO, Zilla Parishad, Ganjam is appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Gajapati. ln exercise of the power conferred under section 14(1) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Ms. Madhumita, IAS as the District Magistrate in the district of Gajapati.

• Chavan Kunal Motiram, IAS(RR-2020), Additional District Magistrate, Padampur is appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Jharsuguda. ln exercise of the power conferred under section 14(1) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Chavan Kunal Motiram, IAS as the District Magistrate in the district of Jharsuguda.

• Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak, AS(RR-2020), ADM, Mayurbhanj is appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Boudh. In exercise of the power conferred under section 14(1) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak, IAS as the District Magistrate in the district of Boudh.

• Dheenah Dastageer, IAS(RR-2021), Sub-Collector, Berhampur is appointed as Additional District Magistrate, Rourkela. ln exercise of the power conferred under section 14(2) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Ms. Dheenah Dastageer, IAS as the Additional District Magistrate, Rourkela in the district of Sundargarh.

• Rehan Khatri, IAS(RR-2021), Sub-Collector, Titilagarh is appointed as Commissioner, Sambalpur Municipal Corporation. The post of Commissioner, Sambalpur Municipal Corporation is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Deputy Secretary provided in the IAS Cadre of the State.

• Rina Pradhan, IAS(RR-2021), Sub-Collector, Baliguda is appointed as Chief Executive officer, DMF, Keonjhar. The post of Chief Executive officer, DMF, Keonjhar is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Deputy Secretary provided in the IAS Cadre of the State.

• Kirandeep Kaur Sahota, IAS(RR-2021), Sub-Collector, Gunupur is appointed as Commissioner, Cuttack Municipal Corporation. The post of Commissioner, Cuttack Municipal Corporation is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Deputy Secretary provided in the IAS Cadre of the State.

• Nruparaj Sahu, OAS(SS), Registrar, Sambalpur University is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Sonepur. ln exercise of the power conferred under section 14(1) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Nruparaj Sahu, 0AS(SS) as the District Magiskate in the district of Sonepur.

• Ambar Kumar Kar, OAS(SS), Special Secretary to Government, Excise Department with additional charge of MD, OSBCL is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Jajpur. In exercise of the power conferred under section 14(1) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Ambar Kumar Kar, OAS(SS) as the District Magistrate in the district of Jalpur.