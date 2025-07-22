11 New Blocks of Odisha covered under Aspirational Block Programme

TNI Bureau: A total of 11 new blocks of Odisha have been included in the Aspirational Block programme by the NITI Aayog, informed the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) today.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

According to the CMO, the 11 blocks covered under Aspirational Block Programme include 5 blocks of Keonjhar district (Champua, Jhumpura, Keonjhar Sadar, Patna and Telkoi) and 6 blocks of Mayurbhanj district (Bahalda, Bijatala, Jamda, Kusumi, Rairangpur and Tiring).

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had earlier requested the NITI Aayog to cover these blocks under Aspirational Block Programme

With this, a total of 40 blocks of Odisha have now become Aspirational Blocks.