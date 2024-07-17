TNI Evening News Headlines – July 17, 2024

➡️Cuttack Collector Arindam Dakua appointed Private Secretary to Odisha CM Mohan Majhi; Jagatsinghpur Collector Anupam Saha appointed Additional Secretary to CM.
➡️Ratha Jatra 2024: Devotees in large numbers witness Suna Besha of the Holy Trinity on the chariots. Deities dazzles in golden attire.
➡️Odisha Government has dissolved the State Planning Board. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has approved the proposal for dissolution of this planning body.
➡️House Surgeons call off strike; Nursing Staff withdraw protests following a meeting. Health Services to become normal at SCB Medical College & Hospital, Cuttack from tomorrow.
➡️State Government is likely to conduct the students’ union elections in universities and colleges in Odisha this year.
➡️BJD President and LoP Naveen Patnaik deploys 50 party MLAs to monitor assembly interventions and other issues relating to various departments.
➡️Odisha Government to run Bulldozers on Encroaching Buildings.
➡️Karnataka Government gives nod to bill mandating 100% quota for Kannadigas in private firms; the bill has been temporarily put on hold.
➡️12 Maoists killed in an Encounter with Security Personnel In Gadchiroli, Maharashtra; Huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered.
➡️Union Minister Piyush Goyal held bilateral discussions for deeper economic ties with the UK and EU on the sidelines of the G7 trade ministers’ meeting at Reggio Calabria in Italy.
➡️Indian Navy warship INS Teg has rescued 9 sailors including 8 Indians and 1 Sri Lankan who were on board the Comoros-flagged oil tanker that had capsized on July 15 off the Oman coast.
➡️Andhra Pradesh government announces free bus travel for women from August 15.
➡️Maharashtra NDA Government launches Laadla Bhai Yojana after Ladki Bahin Scheme. Youth who pass 12th grade will receive Rs 6,000 per month, those pursuing a diploma will receive Rs 8,000 per month.
➡️Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Dharmarao Baba Atram donated 125 acres of land for the integrated steel plant started in Gadchiroli.
➡️Haryana CM announces 10% reservation for Agniveers in posts of Constable, SPO, Forest Guard.
➡️Dr. Deepa Malik appointed as Representative for South Asia by Asian Paralympic Committee.
➡️Indian national among 9 killed in Oman mosque attack; ISIS claims responsibility for Oman Mosque attack.
