TNI Bureau: 2011 batch IAS Officer Arindam Dakua has been appointed as the Private Secretary (PS) to CM Mohan Majhi. He is currently serving as the District Collector of Cuttack.

Similarly, 2012 batch IAS Officer Anupam Saha, has been appointed as the Additional Secretary to CM. He is currently serving as the District Collector of Jagatsinghpur.