TNI Evening News Headlines – July 17, 2023

➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the new Hockey High Performance Centre at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar tomorrow.
➡️Secretary to CM (5T) V K Pandian continued the second day his visit to Deogarh District today.
➡️Subhasish Nayak from Kendrapara was engaged in Chandrayaan project as a Mechanical Engineer.
➡️Cyclonic circulation likely over northwest Bay of Bengal in 48 hours. IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha districts.
➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah virtually inaugurates new office building of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Bhubaneswar.
➡️38 NDA partners will attend NDA meet tomorrow, Chirag Paswan has decided to join NDA: BJP President JP Nadda.
➡️Opposition leaders’ dinner meeting concludes in Karnataka’s Bengaluru.
➡️Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji shifted from private hospital to central prison.
➡️Karnataka Government directs that mobile phones should be switched off inside temple premises.
➡️Supreme Court extends time to file objections to Draft Constitution of Indian Olympic Association for two weeks.
➡️Uttar Pradesh ATS picks up Pakistani woman Seema Haider and Sachin Meena for further probe. Intelligence Agencies seek reports from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), UP Police.
➡️Meta banned from running behavioural advertising on Facebook, Instagram.
