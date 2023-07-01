TNI Evening News Headlines – July 1, 2023

➡️ CBI filed a case of loan fraud against Bhubaneswar-based Dwarka Jewelers and its partners for allegedly cheating the Indian Bank.
➡️The Odisha Special Task Force (STF) arrested one more person for his alleged involvement in the scam of OTP sharing to Pakistani.
➡️175 dengue positive cases have been reported in Odisha. A maximum of 93 cases have been reported from Khordha district.
➡️Odisha collected OGST and IGST Settlement of Rs. 1732.49 Cr during June 2023 as against collection of Rs. 1384.59 Cr during June, 2022.
➡️Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of more than 4,400 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp.
➡️A crucial meeting of Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group is underway at the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
➡️Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the situation in Manipur is improving day by day and it would further improve in a week or in the next 10 days.
➡️Telugu star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, have now given their bundle of joy a beautiful name in a traditional naming ceremony.
➡️At least one person was killed, nine others were injured, and more than 100 houses destroyed after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia’s Yogyakarta.
