TNI Evening News Headlines – January 20, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Juvenile Justice Board, Nayagarh transferred the Pri Murder case to Nayagarh Children’s Court.

➡️ 270 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours including 37 from Sambalpur, 28 from Anugul and 23 from Bargarh. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 330321.

➡️ Nayagarh Adarsha Vidyalaya students earn praise from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Naveen Patnaik for creating awareness on Road Safety.

➡️ as many as 1032 villages and 140 wards in Ganjam district declared child marriage free.

➡️ From tomorrow, devotees visiting Puri Srimandir will no need to produce COVID-19 test report.

➡️ Annual Adivasi Mela in Bhubaneswar will commence from January 26.

➡️ Professor Sanjiv Mittal appointed as the Vice Chancellor (VC) of Sambalpur University.

➡️ Huge amount of adulterated sauce and pickle seized in Pahala area of Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Bus fares across all categories hiked in Odisha.

India News

➡️ The 10th round of talks between farmer unions and the Centre over the three farm laws concludes. Next meeting on January 22 at 12 noon.

➡️ Govt ready to keep three farm laws suspended for 1-1.5 years, during which solution can be reached with mutual dialogue. Govt is ready to give an affidavit in SC to dispel any doubts in the minds of farmer unions: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

➡️ Supreme Court declines to entertain plea to stop Farmer’s tractor rally on Republic Day.

➡️ Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar illuminated on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh’s Birth Anniversary.

➡️ 6,815 fresh COVID 19 cases and 7,364 recoveries reported in Kerala today.

➡️ Bhutan, Maldives first Countries to receive Covid Vaccines from India.

➡️ Ministry of Home Affairs writes to Chief Secretaries of all States/UTs to observe 2 minutes silence on January 30, Martyrs’ day.

➡️ About 81.14 Lakh Paddy Farmers have benefitted from KMS Procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs. 108054.40 Crore.

➡️ Man rapes a woman for 7 years in Gurugram by blackmailing her with obscene video.

➡️ Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account temporarily suspended.

➡️ IPL 2021 Auction: Sanju Samson replaced Steve Smith as Rajasthan Royals captain, Suresh Raina retained by Chennai Super Kings.

World News

➡️ Donald Trump departs from the White House as the President for the last time.

➡️ Inauguration Day: Joe Biden to be sworn in as the 46th US president at 10 PM IST.

➡️ Biden to sign over fifteen executive orders later today, his first day in the White House as President including rejoining the Paris climate agreement and reversing the Muslim ban.