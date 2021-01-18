TNI Evening News Headlines – January 18, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Lieutenant General Chandi Prasad Mohanty from Odisha to be next Vice-Chief of Indian Army.

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 5 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 3 quarantine, 2 local contact cases and 7 recoveries; taking the total positive cases to 31808 in the Capital City.

➡️ 255 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 329801.

➡️ 32526 healthcare workers vaccinated on day-II of vaccination today.

➡️ Covid 19 Vaccine ‘Covishield’ to reach from Pune to Odisha by SpiceJet cargo flight tomorrow.

➡️ National Road Safety Month: An all-women scooter rally organised in Bhubaneshwar to create awareness on importance of wearing helmets by pillion riders.

➡️ Man, mother-in-law arrested for killing gaon sathi in Sundargarh sistrict.

➡️ Mercury may rise in Odisha from tomorrow. Cold Wave to return from January 20: IMD.

➡️ Toshali National Crafts Mela 2021 to be held at Janta Maidan in Bhubaneswar from January 21 to February.

India News

➡️ 1,48,266 beneficiaries were vaccinated for COVID-19 across 25 states and UTs on Monday. A total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries vaccinated, 580 adverse events reported so far: Health Ministry.

➡️ CBSE to introduce improvement Examination from 2021.

➡️ TMC Worker hacked to death in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district; 4 detained.

➡️ BJP activists pelted with stones during rally in Kolkata.

➡️ Mamata Banerjee to contest West Bengal Elections from Nandigram.

➡️ Will defeat Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram or will quit politics, bats BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes the president of Somnath Temple Trust.

➡️ 3,346 fresh COVID19 cases and 3,921 recoveries reported in Kerala today.

➡️ India’s Covid 19 recovery rate improves to 96.59%.

➡️ Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds pre-Budget meeting for upcoming Budget 2021-22 with Finance Ministers of all States and UTs.

➡️ Ali Abbas Zafar, Director of web series ‘Tandav’ extends apology for unintentionally hurting religious sentiments.

World News

➡️ The US Capitol in Washington DC has reportedly been locked down due to “external security threat”.