Martyr’s Day 2021: Tributes to Gandhi Ji

Every year on January 30, Martyrs’ Day or ‘Shaheed Divas’ is observed all across the country to commemorate the death anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi or Bapu.



On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the Nation was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in the compound of Birla House (now Gandhi Smriti) in New Delhi during his evening prayers. He breathed his last on the spot with saying, “Hei Ra…ma! Hei Ra…!” He was 78.



Today we are remembering the Mahatma (‘Great Soul’), on his 73rd death anniversary and pay our rich tributes to this great leader of the nation.



On this day, the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Defence Minister and top-most leaders of the country gather at Mahatma Gandhi’s Samadhi at Rajghat in New Delhi to pay homage to him.



Mahatma Gandhi, a priest of truth and non-violence, was born on October 2nd, 1869 in Gujarat. He started his career as a lawyer and social activist and later he became the leader of the nationalist movement against the British rule of India.



Hindu-Muslim unity, removal of untouchability and usage of Swadeshi (domestic-made) were his life-long mission. He was a friend of all an enemy of none. He was universally loved and liked.



Notably, Martyrs’ Day is also observed in India on March 23 to pay respect to Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar , who were hanged to death on this day in 1931 and sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country.



“I do believe that ideas ripen quickly when nourished by the blood of martyrs.” – Mahatma Gandhi



“If I have the belief that I can do it, I shall surely acquire the capacity to do it even if I may not have it at the beginning.”

– Mahatma Gandhi



“Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”- Mahatma Gandhi