TNI Evening News Headlines – February 15, 2025

➡️Deadline for e-KYC verification has been extended till March 31, 2025 in Odisha.
➡️Odisha Economic Survey projecting Odisha’s growth rate at 7.2% surpassing national average of 6.4%.
➡️Pankaj Mohanty is New President of Odisha Cricket Association, formal announcement is only awaited.
➡️Bodies of three members of a family found hanging inside a closed house in Dhenkanal district.
➡️Mumbai police arrest New India Cooperative Bank’s General Manager Hitesh Mehta for Rs 122 crore scam.
➡️YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia apologises again, says he’s scared over death threats.
➡️FIH Hockey Pro League 2025: India Women’s Hockey Team Edges England 3-2, India loses their opening game of the FIH Hockey-Pro League against Spain 3-1.
➡️WPL: Delhi Capitals bowl out Mumbai Indians for 164 in their Women’s Premier League match in Vadodara.
➡️Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani will pay a State Visit to India on 17-18 February 2025 at PM Modi’s invitation.
Comments are closed.