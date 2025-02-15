Naveen asks Media to be Voice of the Voiceless

Bhubaneswar: At the annual Nandighosh TV conclave, Naveen Patnaik, Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly and BJD Supremo, urged the media to act as a beacon of truth and be the voice of the voiceless. “Falsehood may cover the truth for some time, but not forever,” he remarked, stressing the importance of highlighting both successes and hardships of the common man.

Patnaik warned against the misuse of social media for spreading misinformation and called on mainstream media to verify facts and embrace emerging technologies, such as AI, to strengthen democracy and drive the development of Odia society.