TNI Evening News Headlines – February 14, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Maha Kumbh 2025: More than 50 crore people have taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj so far.
➡️Community support staff across Odisha to receive 10-month salary arrears, announced by CM Mohan Majhi.
 
➡️Odisha DGP directs Jharsuguda SP to reinvestigate death case of Naba Das’ cook Lalit Sahu.
 
➡️Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee revokes all suspensions and expulsions.
 
➡️BJP National Vice President Baijayant Panda visits Kendrapara after party’s historic Delhi victory.
 
➡️BJD’s Pramila Mallik moves Orissa High Court seeking anticipatory bail.
 
➡️38th National Games of India concluded on a grand note.
 

➡️Indian-Origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and colleague Butch Willmore will return to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) on March 19
 
➡️NIA has chargesheeted two terror operatives of a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) module, in connection with murder of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar.
 
➡️Selection Committee to appoint new Chief Election Commissioner ahead of Rajiv Kumar’s retirement.
 
➡️Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refuses to meet with Russians, will only agree to see Russia’s Vladimir Putin after common plan with Donald Trump is negotiated.
 
➡️India, Bangladesh border talks next week: Sources.
 
➡️Gujarat Giants post an imposing 201/5 against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women’s Premier League opener in Vadodara.
