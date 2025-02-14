Million-Dollar Buffalo ‘Bheem’ Steals the Show at Animal Husbandry Expo in Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: A colossal buffalo named Bheem has become the star attraction at an exhibition held alongside the Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Conference-2025 in Odisha’s capital. Weighing a staggering 1,600 kg, Bheem has captivated visitors with its massive size and luxurious lifestyle, making it the most expensive buffalo in India.
Valued at an astonishing ₹24 crore, Bheem’s upkeep is as extravagant as its price tag, with a monthly maintenance cost of ₹2 lakh. The buffalo’s daily diet consists of 1 kg of ghee, 25 litres of milk, and 1 kg of premium cashews and almonds, highlighting the meticulous care it receives.
Bheem’s presence at the expo has drawn significant crowds, with onlookers marveling at the extraordinary animal.
