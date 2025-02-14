Million-Dollar Buffalo ‘Bheem’ Steals the Show at Animal Husbandry Expo in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A colossal buffalo named Bheem has become the star attraction at an exhibition held alongside the Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Conference-2025 in Odisha’s capital. Weighing a staggering 1,600 kg, Bheem has captivated visitors with its massive size and luxurious lifestyle, making it the most expensive buffalo in India.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Valued at an astonishing ₹24 crore, Bheem’s upkeep is as extravagant as its price tag, with a monthly maintenance cost of ₹2 lakh. The buffalo’s daily diet consists of 1 kg of ghee, 25 litres of milk, and 1 kg of premium cashews and almonds, highlighting the meticulous care it receives.

Bheem’s presence at the expo has drawn significant crowds, with onlookers marveling at the extraordinary animal.