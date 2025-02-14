AICC appoints Ajay Kumar Lallu as In-Charge for Odisha

TNI Bureau: In a major reshuffle, the Indian National Congress (INC) has appointed Ajay Kumar Lallu, a prominent leader from Uttar Pradesh, as the party’s In-Charge for Odisha. Lallu, a two-time MLA from Tamkuhi Raj in Uttar Pradesh and former president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, brings extensive political experience to his new role.

The appointment was announced on February 14, 2025, by General Secretary K.C. Venugopal.

The Congress party also appointed several other leaders as AICC General Secretaries and In-Charges for various states and union territories. Among the General Secretaries, Bhupesh Baghel has been assigned Punjab, while Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain will oversee Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Dr. Hussain has been relieved from his duties in the Congress President’s office to take on this new responsibility.

In addition to Lallu, the party named nine other In-Charges for key states. Rajani Patil will handle Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, B.K. Hariprasad has been assigned Haryana, and Harish Chaudhary will oversee Madhya Pradesh. Other appointments include Girish Chodankar for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, K. Raju for Jharkhand, Meenakshi Natarajan for Telangana, and Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka for the northeastern states of Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, and Nagaland. Krishna Allavaru has been given charge of Bihar.