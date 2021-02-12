TNI Morning News Headlines- February 12, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Indian Navy’s first Vice Admiral from Odisha, Dr Barunikanta Rakshit passed away. He was 89.

➡️ Headless Body in Bhubaneswar: Live-in partner confesses to killing her.

➡️ Nayagarh: Pari murder accused to be produced before the Children’s Court today for hearing on SIT’s plea to allow to conduct Layered Voice Analysis of the accused.

➡️ Custodial Torture leading to death of person “Not acceptable in civilised society”: Supreme Court on 1988 case in Odisha.

➡️ Diesel and Petrol price continues to rise in Bhubaneswar on Friday with petrol price recorded at Rs 88.83 per litre, diesel price Rs 85.40 per litre.

➡️ A businessman from Kendrapara district caught for allegedly involved in a GST fraud of 5 crore.

➡️ Gold price decreases in Bhubaneswar on Friday; Gold recorded Rs 44,540 per 10 grams for 22 carat and Rs 48,590 per 10 grams for 24 carat.

India News

➡️ India reports 9,309 new COVID-19 cases, 15,858 discharges and 87 deaths in last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,08,80,603 including 1,35,926 active cases, 1,05,89,230 cured cases & 1,55,447 deaths.

➡️ Total number of samples tested up to 11th January is 20,47,89,784 including 7,65,944 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Uttarakhand: Rescue operation continues at Tapovan in Chamoli District on the sixth day. 36 dead bodies recovered and 2 persons found alive, so far.

➡️ Earthquake of magnitude hits Rajasthan’s Bikaner at 0801 hours today: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ Senior Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge replaces Ghulam Nabi Azad as the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

➡️ Schools for classes 9 to 12 resume in West Bengal from today following COVID 19 guidelines.

➡️ Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is now scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor and Meerut districts on February 15.

➡️ Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply on Budget discussion in #RajyaSabha today.

➡️ Calcutta High Court dismisses plea against BJP’s ‘Parivartan Rath Yatras’.

➡️ Delhi High Court issues notice on plea seeking Court monitored SIT Probe in yo Farmer #NavreetSingh ‘s Death On Republic Day’s Tractor Rally

➡️ Body of 20-year-old nephew of ex-UP Minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati found on Amethi railway track.

➡️ Sensex up 128 points in opening trade, currently at 51,659; Nifty at 15,206.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases top 107.7 Million, death toll surged to more than 2.36 million.

➡️ China bans BBC World News from broadcasting.

➡️ Turkey starts inoculation of second doses of China’s Covid-19 vaccines.

➡️ 3 killed, nearly 100 vehicles crash into each other in US in pile up.

➡️ Biden admin urged not to issue H-1B to Indians till country cap on Green Card or permanent legal residency is removed.

➡️ 3 people rescued from uninhabited Bahaman island after living off coconuts for a month