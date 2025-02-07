TNI Evening News Headlines – February 07, 2025

➡️Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) announced the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) 2023 preliminary examination results. 4,799 candidates, including 1573 women, have qualified in the OCS (Preliminary) Examination-2023.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi distributed 6,390 appointment letters for 9 departments of Odisha Government at ‘Nijukti Mela’.
➡️Fourth phase of the first installment under the Subhadra Yojana will be distributed tomorrow i.e. on February 8.
➡️Vigilance arrests Santanu Mohapatra, Deputy Director & PD, Watershed, Malakangiri in DA case.
➡️India-England ODI at Cuttack Barabati: Players of both cricket teams are scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar today.
➡️Three arrested in Cuttack for black marketing Barabati ODI cricket match tickets.
➡️50 platoons of police force will be deployed to ensure safety and security to the players.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to US on February 12-13, marking his first trip since Donald Trump’s second term began.
➡️Ram Janmabhoomi Movement icon Kameshwar Chaupal who laid first brick for Ram Temple in 1989, passes away. He was 68.
➡️Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) serves notice to Arvind Kejriwal, seeking details and evidence on bribe allegations made against BJP.
➡️Arvind Kejriwal accuses ECI of not uploading booth-wise data of Delhi Assembly constituencies.
➡️Delhi polls: Tight security with 10,000 cops, 38 companies paramilitary at counting centres on Saturday.
➡️Bombay High Court grants bail to two men held for alleged plot to kill actor Salman Khan near his farmhouse in Raigad district.
➡️5 Pakistani terrorists killed in landmine blast during infiltration bid at LoC in Poonch.
➡️India’s forex reserves rise USD 1.05 billion to USD 630.607 billion for the week ended January 31, says RBI.
➡️Australian batter Steve Smith registered his 36th Test century on day 2 of the second Test against Sri Lanka.
