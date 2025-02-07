Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower amid volatility

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 197.97 points or 0.25 per cent to end the session at 77,860.19. The NSE Nifty 50 index settled 43.40 points or 0.18 per cent lower at 23,559.95.

From broader market, Nifty Midcap 100 index closed 0.20 per cent up, while Nifty Smallcap 100 index moved 0.29 per cent southward.

From Nifty 50, 28 shares moved northward with Tata Steel, ITC Hotels, Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel and Trent, emerged as top gainers. ITC, SBI, Britannia, Adani Ports, TCS and ICICI Bank were the top losers.