OPSC OCS 2023 Prelims Results Announced; 4,799 Candidates Qualify

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the results of the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) 2023 preliminary examination, held on December 15, 2024.

A total of 4,799 candidates, including 1,573 women, have qualified for the Mains examination.

The exam was initially scheduled for October 27, 2024, but was postponed due to Cyclonic Storm Dana.

The commission has advised candidates to regularly check the OPSC website for updates on the Mains exam schedule, which will be announced later.