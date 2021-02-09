TNI Evening News Headlines- February 09, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Countering naxal menace in Malkangiri District, Odisha Police & BSF establish BSF COB at Mudulipada.

➡️ Khandagiri Mela will not be held this year, clarifies Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

➡️ Odisha Government allows all Class IX, XI students to sit for board exams.

➡️ Odisha Cabinet clears 27 proposals in various sectors worth over Rs 1,242 crore.

➡️ Opposition leader Pradipta Naik urged the State Government to relax the age limit for Odisha Civil Services Examination aspirants.

➡️ Odisha Government to move Supreme Court against Andhra’s Panchayat poll announcement in Kotia villages.

➡️ Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel says the draft heritage bylaws for Lingaraj Temple remains in force.

➡️ IMD issued a ‘yellow warning for severe cold wave conditions in 3 districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur.

➡️ A cop was applauded for helping an injured woman who sustained an injury after meeting with an accident on Jagatsinghpur’s main road.

➡️ BJD MP Sasmit Patra raised various issues concerning the development of Odisha; requests the Centre for Special Category State status.

India News

➡️ The United Forum of Bank Unions calls for a two-day strike from March 15 against the proposed privatisation of 2 state-owned lenders.

➡️ India’s Bharat Biotech is likely to export its Covid-19 vaccine to Brazil and the United Arab Emirates.

➡️ The Janta Dal(Secular)allied with the ruling BJP for getting elected their veteran leader Basavaraj Horatti.

➡️ Actress Sunny Leone moves Kerala High Court for an anticipatory bail in the cheating case.

➡️The 8th installment of the PM Kisan scheme to be launched in March.

➡️ India ordered 4.5 million Covid-19 vaccination dose from Bharat Biotech.

➡️ Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemns a speech made by BJP leader V.K Singh.

➡️ West Bengal: BJP Chief J..P Nadda flagged off the 2nd phase of Parivartan Yatra.

➡️ Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister YS Sharmila to launch a new party in Telangana.

➡️ Indira Gandhi International Airport operated by GMR has received the world’s prestigious ‘Voice of Customer’ recognization.

➡️ India, Afghanistan inks deal for the new dam.

➡️Robert Vadra gets protection from arrest in the Money laundering case till February 24.

World News

➡️ World Health Organisation Probe team fails to find the animal source of Covid-19; No proof find that it spread in Wuhan before December 2019.

➡️ Iran’s intelligence minister has warned the West that It can pash for a nuclear weapon if crippling international sanctions on Tehran remains intact.

➡️ France Health minister says it was right to impose a new nationwide lockdown against Covid-19.

➡️ Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf employees were granted permission to receive party donations from within and outside Pakistan, reveals a document.

➡️ Iran launched its Covid-19 vaccination drive.

➡️ A Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force submarine collided with a commercial vessel while surfacing in the Pacific.

➡️ China’s Cansino Covid-19 vaccine shows only 65.7% efficacy in a study conducted.

➡️ China witnessed a 15% decline in the registration of newborn babies in 2020.