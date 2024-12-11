TNI Evening News Headlines – December 11, 2024

➡️Gajapati: Death toll in Mohana pickup van accident rises to 4.
➡️The agitation of 6 Mission Shakti Community Support Staff associations postponed following talks with the government which agrees to their demands.
➡️Winter session of the Odisha Assembly sine die 20 days ahead of schedule.
➡️Odisha Government exempted Rs 4097 crore electricity dues for 14 industries including Vedanta Ltd and IOC: Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo in Assembly.
➡️Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda to set up a National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Odisha.
➡️Licences of 5 jewellery shops cancelled for selling fake gold: Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra in Odisha Assembly.
➡️108 ambulance employee strike in Odisha demanding equal work, equal pay.
➡️Central Government to reduce the Wheat Stock limit for wholesale and retail traders, which will be applicable until March 31, 2025.
➡️DRDO gets India’s 1st green propulsion system.
➡️Bengaluru man kills self over Rs 3 crore divorce settlement demand.
➡️Rescue operations still underway to save 5-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Dausa on 9th December.
➡️NIA search multiple locations in Punjab and Haryana, in connection with the gangster-terror nexus case against Khalistan Terrorist Force outfit.
➡️PM Modi meets Kapoor family ahead of the upcoming Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival which will be held across 40 cities in India from December 13 to December 15.
➡️Tollywood actor Allu Arjun approached Telangana High Court to quash a case registered against him in connection with the stampede at a theatre during the premier show of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.
➡️A Bangladesh court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Chinmoy Krishna Das.
➡️13th World Chess Championship between Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren of China ends in draw in Singapore.
