Insight In 60 Words: No Anti-Venom Injections available at DHH, Khordha! By Sagarika Satapathy Last updated Dec 11, 2024 Share DHH Khordha has no anti-venom injections to treat the Snakebite victims. Patient had to go to Bhubaneswar in critical condition for treatment. Related Posts Insight In 60 Words: Politics over Mission Shakti agitation Dec 10, 2024 Insight In 60 Words: Who sabotaged BJD’s Poll Prospects? Dec 9, 2024 Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live. Anti-Venom InjectionsBhubaneswarInsight in 60 WordsKhordha District Headquarter HospitalOdishaSnakebite Share FacebookTwitterWhatsApp
Comments are closed.