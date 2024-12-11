Insight In 60 Words: No Anti-Venom Injections available at DHH, Khordha!

By Sagarika Satapathy
DHH Khordha

DHH Khordha has no anti-venom injections to treat the Snakebite victims. Patient had to go to Bhubaneswar in critical condition for treatment.

Related Posts

Insight In 60 Words: Politics over Mission Shakti agitation

Insight In 60 Words: Who sabotaged BJD’s Poll Prospects?

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Insight In 60 Words: No Anti-Venom Injections available at DHH, Khordha!

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.