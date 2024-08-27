TNI Evening News Headlines – August 27, 2024

➡️2 teachers from Odisha are among 50 to be conferred with the National Awards to Teachers 2024 by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on September 5.
➡️Nabanna will be offered to Maa Samaleswari, presiding deity of Sambalpur between 9.12 am and 9.27 am on September 8.
➡️All eligible women members of a family will receive money under the SUBHADRA Yojana: Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.
➡️Pakoda-seller Bikas Das of Ranipada village under the Beguniapada block of Ganjam district secures ranks in JEE, NEET.
➡️Police fire tear gas at protester to break up protests over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata.
➡️BRS leader K Kavitha walks out of Tihar Jail. She was granted bail by the Supreme Court today.
➡️NDA wins 11 out of 12 seats in the Rajya Sabha Bypolls. BJP (9), NCP-Ajit (1), RLM (1). Congress wins 1 seat.
➡️BCCI secretary Jay Shah elected unopposed as next ICC chairman.
➡️Sensex, Nifty end flat amid profit bookings near record highs.
➡️Australia restricts Foreign Student intake for 2025; move is set to impact Indian students.
➡️Security forces neutralise 25 terrorists in Khyber district, Pakistan.
