TNI Evening News Headlines – August 13, 2025

📌Another farmer ends life due to mounting debt pressure at Kundra village in Balangir district.
📌Odisha Cabinet clears seven major proposals, including model mandis for agri-marketing, LED streetlights in 110 ULBs, museum reforms, 24×7 water supply for Sambalpur.
📌As the self-immolation cases are rising, Odisha Government to launch ‘Safe Campaign’ under ‘Shakti Shree’ scheme to curb rising student suicides in State.
📌CDMO office senior clerk, peon caught taking bribe of Rs 25,000 in Paralakhemundi area of Gajapati district.
📌Odisha Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari warns striking Amala Sangha members to resume duties or face action.
📌Odisha CM launches MLA LAD web portal, unveils new guidelines for CM’s Special Assistance scheme.
📌Bihar Government doubles pension for political activists jailed during Emergency for supporting Jayaprakash Narayan’s movement.
📌Delhi University Students’ Union elections to be held on September 18, counting will take place next day.
📌External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visit Russia next week; to hold talks with top leaders.
📌DGCA issues warning to Air India, seeks stricter compliance.
📌Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi set to visit India on Monday to hold talks with NSA Doval under Special Representatives mechanism on border issue: Sources.
📌Rupee rises 20 paise to close at 87.43 (provisional) against US dollar.
📌Sensex climbs 304.32 points to settle at 80,539.91; Nifty rises 131.95 points to 24,619.35.
📌West Indies registered their first series win over Pakistan since 1991 at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium.
