TNI Morning News Headlines – August 13, 2025

📌Rahurekha Lagi ritual at Puri Srimandir today; public darshan will remain completely suspended from 2.30 pm to 6.30 pm.
📌Threat messages founds on the walls of the Puri Jagannath temple.
📌Indian Railways has extended the Puri-Lalgarh-Puri Weekly Express from Puri to Ganganagar in Rajasthan, linking the Bay of Bengal with the Thar Desert.
📌Three Odisha migrant workers killed in Telangana accident, bodies expected to reach Nabarangpur today.
📌Odisha Government bans use of the term ‘Harijan’ in official communication, mandates only the use of constitutional term ‘Scheduled Caste’.
📌Odisha State Transport Department under ED scanner. ED issues notice over buying vehicles from one dubious company.
📌Bargarh minor girl’s self-immolation case takes twist; family points to a ‘suspicious phone call’ shortly before the tragedy.
📌ED seeks details of vehicle purchases, sales linked to mining trader Ratikant Raut and 33 others following alleged illegal mining and money laundering case.
📌Low pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal; system likely to cross south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh during the next 48 hours.
📌Ahead of Independence Day, full dress rehearsal of different armed forces underway at Red Fort in Delhi.
📌7 children among 11 killed as pickup van rams into truck in Rajasthan’s Dausa.
📌Pakistani spy, employed as the manager of the DRDO Guest House arrested from Jaisalmer in Rajasthan for leaking classified information.
📌A 30-year-old mentally challenged woman was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district.
📌Veteran Bengali actor Basanti Chatterjee dies. She was 88.
📌Stock markets climb in early trade as steady US inflation data fuel global rally.
📌PM Modi likely to visit New York for United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session next month.
📌Supreme Court cancels Wrestler Sushil Kumar’s bail, asks him to surrender within a week.
📌Donald Trump meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, EU leaders in push to end conflict: US State Department.
📌US relationship with India, Pakistan “remains unchanged, diplomats committed to both”: US State Department.
Comments are closed.