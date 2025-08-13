Criticism of Madhuri as Brand Ambassador Unjustified

TNI Bureau: “Where is Odia Asmita?” This is the question asked by many including politicians, journalists, intellectuals as well as critics when Bollywood Actor Madhuri Dixit was chosen as the Brand Ambassador for Odisha Handlooms. A lot of eyebrows have been raised too. Is the outrage justified?

Critics ask why Madhuri and why not Archita or any other celebrities or personalities of Odisha. The term ‘Brand Ambassador’ explains it all. Our motto is to promote Odisha Handlooms at the national and global level. Who can be a better choice than Madhuri to do this?

The recent Instagram reels showing Madhuri Dixit in various Odia handloom attires, is bound to give goosebumps to all of us. What else we want? We won’t need to promote our own products here. But, we need top celebrities to spread the word across the world. That’s why Brand Ambassadors are chosen. And, ‘Odia Asmita’ does not come into discussion here. It’s a perfect choice and we should appreciate the decision.