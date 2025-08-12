TNI Evening News Headlines – August 12, 2025

📌Union Cabinet approved establishment of two semiconductor manufacturing units in Odisha.
📌3 Migrant Workers from Bakadabeda area near Umerkote in Nabarangpur District, die in a road mishap in Hyderabad region.
📌IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rains in several Odisha districts during the next three days between August 13 and August 15.
📌+3 first-year college girl found hanging from the bathroom of a private mess in Bhadrak.
📌Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi launched the Odisha Marine Biotechnology Research & Innovation Corridor (OMBRIC).
📌RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat will come on a three-day Odisha visit.
📌Union Cabinet approves 4 semiconductor projects in Odisha, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh with an outlay of Rs. 4594 Crores.
📌Indian Army will organise a band display at Rajputana Rifles Centre, Delhi Cantt, on the occasion of Independence Day (August 15).
📌PM Modi addresses at the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics.
📌Dog bite victims in Delhi welcome the Supreme Court directive on stray dogs.
📌DGCA issues show cause notice to IndiGo for simulator training lapses related to 1,700 pilots.
📌Parliament passes new Income Tax Bill to replace IT Act, 1961.
📌Lok Sabha passed the Indian Ports Bill, 2025.
📌Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill introduced in Lok Sabha will be examined by Select Committee.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call today from the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the upcoming 79th Independence Day.
