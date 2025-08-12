RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to come on a three-day Odisha visit

TNI Bureau: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat to come on a three-day tour to Odisha beginning from tomorrow. During his visit he will attend different program in Puri, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

As per his schedule, Bhagwat will arrive in Bhubaneswar tomorrow evening and attend the Gaudiya Vaishnavism Sammilani at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack as Chief Guest on August 14.

Later in the evening, he is slated to visit Puri and seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath at the Shree Mandir and meet Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati before returning to Bhubaneswar.

After a night halt in Bhubaneswar, the RSS chief will return back on August 15.

It is to be noted here that this would be his second visit to Odisha this year. His first visit was in May during which he met the RSS volunteers.