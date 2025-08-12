Union Cabinet approves Proposals to set up two Semiconductor Units in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today approved the proposals to set up two Semiconductor Units in Odisha.

As per the Cabinet decision, the SicSem Private Limited is collaborating with Clas-SiC Wafer Fab Ltd., UK, to establish integrated facility of Silicon Carbide (SiC) based Compound Semiconductors in Info Valley of Bhubaneshwar. This will be 1st commercial compound fab in the country.

The project proposes to manufacture Silicon Carbide devices. This compound semiconductor fab will have an annual capacity of 60,000 wafers and packaging capacity of 96 million units.

The proposed products will have applications in Missiles, Defence equipment, Electric Vehicles (EVs), Railway, Fast Chargers, Data Centre racks, Consumer Appliances, and Solar Power Inverters.

Likewise, the 3D Glass Solutions Inc. (3DGS) will be setting up a vertically integrated advanced packaging and embedded glass substrate unit in Info Valley in Bhubaneshwar. This unit will bring world’s most advanced packaging technology to India.

Advanced packaging brings the next generation of efficiency to semiconductor industry. The facility will have a large variety of advanced technologies including glass interposers with passives and silicon bridges, and 3D Heterogeneous Integration (3DHI) modules.

Planned capacity of this unit will be approximately 69,600 glass panel substrates, 50 million assembled units, and 13,200 3DHI modules per annum. The proposed products will have significant applications in defence, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, RF and automotive, photonics and co-packaged optics etc.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi thanked Prime Minister for the Central Cabinet’s approval of the establishment of two semiconductor manufacturing units in the state.