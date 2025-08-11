Brain Iconic Charitable Trust launched; Pilot Project to Begin in 5 Tribal Districts

The Brains Iconic Charitable Trust, a social and cultural organization, was officially launched today at Gita Gobind Sadan. The Trust aims to foster social and economic self-reliance among women, students, and differently abled individuals across Odisha. During the event, the Trust unveiled its logo and outlined its roadmap for future initiatives.
The ceremony presided over by the Trust’s President, Er. Ashok Kumar Bhuyan featured Padma Professor Dr. Ashok Mohapatra as the chief guest. Dr. Mohapatra praised the Trust’s ambitious vision to empower differently abled individuals in tribal areas, calling it a commendable and impactful initiative. He emphasized that identifying and nurturing the inherent skills of women is key to making them self-reliant. “With collective societal support, this vision can achieve far-reaching success,” he added.
The keynote speaker, distinguished educationist and former Vice-Chancellor of Fakir Mohan University, Professor Kumarbar Das, highlighted the importance of combining education and skills to utilize human resources effectively. “By bridging the gap between able-bodied and differently abled individuals, we can create an inclusive society,” he said, urging everyone to integrate social service into their lives rather than treating it as a mere slogan.
Dr. Bairagi Charan Patnaik, a guest of honor, announced that the Trust will launch pilot projects in five tribal districts: Koraput, Kandhamal, Boudh, Keonjhar, and Bhadrak. Another guest of honor, Senior Administrator Dr. Ganeswar Jena, elaborated on the Trust’s mission and its upcoming work plan.
The event began with a welcome address and guest introductions by Chief Advisor Dr. Girish Ranjan Sahu. The Trust’s President, Dr. Vijay Kumar Jena, delivered the vote of thanks.
During the ceremony, the Trust honored individuals and organizations for their contributions to social service, including Gangadhar Sahu, Subhranshu Shekhar Panda, Smritiranjan Muduli, Satyabrata Mishra, and Vibgio’s Classes, an institution recognized for revolutionizing education.A large number of attendees from across Odisha participated, making the event a resounding success. They expressed gratitude to Ashok Kumar Bhuyan for spearheading this noble initiative.
Comments are closed.