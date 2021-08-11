TNI Evening News Headlines – August 11, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 261 more COVID positive cases & 223 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 187 local contact cases and 74 quarantine cases.
➡️ 1475 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 971391.
➡️ CM Naveen Patnaik felicitates Hockey Olympians from Odisha on their spectacular performance at Tokyo Olympics.
➡️ MLA Pradeep Panigrahi lodges complaint against Odisha Lokayukta Ajit Singh and its secretary Manas Tripathy for allegedly violating High Court’s orders.
➡️ Govt asks hospitals to resume routine surgeries stopped due to Covid-19.
➡️ Ashwini Vaishnaw is likely to take a 500-km train journey from Bhubaneswar to Rayagada on August 16, his first visit to Odisha after taking over as Railway Minister.
India News
➡️ Himachal Pradesh: 10 dead, 13 rescued as landslide hits Kinnaur.
➡️ Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die; recorded a productivity of 28% during the Monsoon Session.
➡️ India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage rises to 52,32,53,450. More than 40 lakh vaccine doses have been administered across India in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Rajya Sabha passes National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill.
➡️ Rajya Sabha passes the Constitution Bill 2021 which proposes to restore the power of states & UTs to make their own OBC lists.
➡️ Maharashtra Government allows the operations of hotels and restaurants till 10 pm in the State. Malls to be reopened with 50% capacity only for fully vaccinated people.
➡️ Income Tax Department says it will refund excess interest and late fee paid by taxpayers due to software error while filing ITR for 2020-21.
➡️ Delhi records zero COVID-19 fatality, 37 fresh cases today.
➡️ Delhi court grants bail to former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay in Jantar Mantar communal sloganeering case.
➡️ Eng vs Ind: England Pacer Stuart Broad ruled out of entire Test series because of a torn calf muscle.
World News
➡️ Taliban capture 9th provincial capital- Faizabad of Badakhshan province. 34 provinces in Afghanistan.
➡️ Ashraf Ghani arrived in Mazar as the Taliban captured Faizabad overnight, making it the ninth city to be overrun since Friday.
➡️ Canadian national Michael Spavor jailed for 11 years in China for spying.
➡️ India, Saudi Arabia begin first naval exercise.
➡️ Pakistan among 9 countries barred by Saudi Arabia for Umrah.
