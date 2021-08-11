TNI Evening News Headlines – August 11, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 261 more COVID positive cases & 223 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 187 local contact cases and 74 quarantine cases.

➡️ 1475 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 971391.

➡️ CM Naveen Patnaik felicitates Hockey Olympians from Odisha on their spectacular performance at Tokyo Olympics.

➡️ MLA Pradeep Panigrahi lodges complaint against Odisha Lokayukta Ajit Singh and its secretary Manas Tripathy for allegedly violating High Court’s orders.

➡️ Govt asks hospitals to resume routine surgeries stopped due to Covid-19.

➡️ Ashwini Vaishnaw is likely to take a 500-km train journey from Bhubaneswar to Rayagada on August 16, his first visit to Odisha after taking over as Railway Minister.

India News

➡️ Himachal Pradesh: 10 dead, 13 rescued as landslide hits Kinnaur.

➡️ Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die; recorded a productivity of 28% during the Monsoon Session.

➡️ India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage rises to 52,32,53,450. More than 40 lakh vaccine doses have been administered across India in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Rajya Sabha passes National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill.

➡️ Rajya Sabha passes the Constitution Bill 2021 which proposes to restore the power of states & UTs to make their own OBC lists.

➡️ Maharashtra Government allows the operations of hotels and restaurants till 10 pm in the State. Malls to be reopened with 50% capacity only for fully vaccinated people.

➡️ Income Tax Department says it will refund excess interest and late fee paid by taxpayers due to software error while filing ITR for 2020-21.

➡️ Delhi records zero COVID-19 fatality, 37 fresh cases today.

➡️ Delhi court grants bail to former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay in Jantar Mantar communal sloganeering case.

➡️ Eng vs Ind: England Pacer Stuart Broad ruled out of entire Test series because of a torn calf muscle.

World News

➡️ Taliban capture 9th provincial capital- Faizabad of Badakhshan province. 34 provinces in Afghanistan.

➡️ Ashraf Ghani arrived in Mazar as the Taliban captured Faizabad overnight, making it the ninth city to be overrun since Friday.

➡️ Canadian national Michael Spavor jailed for 11 years in China for spying.

➡️ India, Saudi Arabia begin first naval exercise.

➡️ Pakistan among 9 countries barred by Saudi Arabia for Umrah.