TNI Evening News Headlines – August 11, 2021

Key News Headlines of August 11, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
CM Naveen Patnaik felicitates Hockey Olympians from Odisha on their spectacular performance at Tokyo Olympics.
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 261 more COVID positive cases & 223 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 187 local contact cases and 74 quarantine cases.

➡️ 1475 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 971391.

➡️ MLA Pradeep Panigrahi lodges complaint against Odisha Lokayukta Ajit Singh and its secretary Manas Tripathy for allegedly violating High Court’s orders.

➡️ Govt asks hospitals to resume routine surgeries stopped due to Covid-19.

➡️ Ashwini Vaishnaw is likely to take a 500-km train journey from Bhubaneswar to Rayagada on August 16, his first visit to Odisha after taking over as Railway Minister.

India News

➡️ Himachal Pradesh: 10 dead, 13 rescued as landslide hits Kinnaur.

➡️ Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die; recorded a productivity of 28% during the Monsoon Session.

➡️ India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage rises to 52,32,53,450. More than 40 lakh vaccine doses have been administered across India in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Rajya Sabha passes National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill.

➡️ Rajya Sabha passes the Constitution Bill 2021 which proposes to restore the power of states & UTs to make their own OBC lists.

➡️ Maharashtra Government allows the operations of hotels and restaurants till 10 pm in the State. Malls to be reopened with 50% capacity only for fully vaccinated people.

➡️ Income Tax Department says it will refund excess interest and late fee paid by taxpayers due to software error while filing ITR for 2020-21.

➡️ Delhi records zero COVID-19 fatality, 37 fresh cases today.

➡️ Delhi court grants bail to former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay in Jantar Mantar communal sloganeering case.

➡️ Eng vs Ind: England Pacer Stuart Broad ruled out of entire Test series because of a torn calf muscle.

World News

➡️ Taliban capture 9th provincial capital- Faizabad of Badakhshan province. 34 provinces in Afghanistan.

➡️ Ashraf Ghani arrived in Mazar as the Taliban captured Faizabad overnight, making it the ninth city to be overrun since Friday.

➡️ Canadian national Michael Spavor jailed for 11 years in China for spying.

➡️ India, Saudi Arabia begin first naval exercise.

➡️ Pakistan among 9 countries barred by Saudi Arabia for Umrah.

