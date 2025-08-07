TNI Evening News Headlines – August 07, 2025

📌Odisha Government today announced Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit as the brand ambassador of the State Handlooms.
📌BJD demanded Crime Branch probe into self-immolation of a college girl at Kathiapada village in Kendrapara district.
📌A Bhubaneswar woman was brutally attacked by a food delivery boy over a parcel delay dispute.
📌Odisha inks pact with IIM-Sambalpur to develop state’s ‘first bio-economy report’.
📌Two Naxalites carrying collective reward of Rs 11 lakh arrested in Chhattisgarh.
📌3 CRPF jawans killed, several injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Udhampur.
📌An Indian Air Force helicopter swiftly responded to a distress call after 18 CRPF jawans were injured near Basantgarh (Udhampur).
📌Rahul Gandhi alleges massive voter fraud in Karnataka, accuses EC of collusion with BJP; Karnataka election chief asks Rahul Gandhi to give evidence under oath.
📌Vantara offers to set up facility for elephant Madhuri in Kolhapur village.
📌Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hosts dinner for INDIA bloc today.
📌Russia’s President Vladimir Putin received India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Kumar Doval at the Kremlin.
📌Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India is expected at the end of August.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call today from the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
📌Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu meets India’s ambassador J.P. Singh; discuss security, economic cooperation
📌Kapil Sharma’s cafe in Surrey comes under gunfire again.
