IG S Shyni removed from Investigation for Finding Ruling Party’s Involvement: BJD

TNI Bureau: IG S Shyni, who is in-charge of the investigation in the FM College student Soumyashree Bisi’s death case, has been removed from the investigation for finding the ruling party’s involvement in the case, alleged the BJD today.

Shyni’s removal from the charge of investigation within 24 hours after the arrest of two ABVP activists has created suspicions in the minds of the entire state, alleged senior BJD leader Lekhasree Samantasinghar.

“The Crime Branch DG, who had given a clean chit to the Balasore police from the beginning, later assigned the responsibility of investigating the death of the student to IG S Shyni. The Crime Branch revealed the involvement of ABVP members in Soumyashree’s death and arrested two of them,” Lekhasree said.

“After these arrests, the ugly face of ABVP and BJP came to light. It was suspected that some more ABVP members and BJP leaders were involved in this. As the investigation progressed, the fear of the involvement of the ABVP and BJP leaders would have come to the fore, which is why S Shyni was removed from the investigation process,” she alleged.

Likewise, BJD MLA Goutam Buddha Das alleged, “Two ABVP workers were arrested on August 3 following the pressure from the opposition parties and the media. However, within 24 hours after their arrest, S Shyni went on leave. It has subsequently become clear that the government has hatched such a conspiracy out of fear that the involvement of senior BJP leaders in the incident will be exposed.

Therefore, in a sensitive incident like Soumyashree’s death, the investigating officer was suddenly sent on leave and another junior officer was handed over the case, the state government should immediately clarify the purpose.”

BJD, however, will continue the fight until Soumyashree gets justice, Das announced.