Madhuri Dixit announced as Brand Ambassador of Odisha Handloom

TNI Bureau: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today announced renowned Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit as the brand ambassador of Odisha Handloom. He made the announcement while inaugurating Handloom Fair “Ekta” at Janata Maidan today on the occasion of the National Handloom Day.

The Chief Minister also expressed his hope that with the active support of Madhuri Dixit, the clothes made from Odisha handloom will gain recognition in the fashion world of the country and abroad.

“Our handloom is a major pillar of Odia identity. Our ‘handloom sector’ is not only an economic pillar but also a symbol of national pride and dignity. Starting from ancient maritime trade to the current global fashion platform, our weaving has always glorified excellence, spirituality and culture,” the Chief Minister said adding that the government aims to improve the socio-economic condition of weavers through the Handloom Development Scheme.

The Chief Minister said that more than 1,30,000 weavers and assistant workers are directly engaged in the handloom sector in 30 districts of Odisha. Our weavers are working to preserve the heritage of weaving by organizing themselves through primary weavers’ cooperative societies, self-help groups and producer groups.

“At the largest Odisha Textile Conclave in Eastern India, 33 MoUs have been signed with an investment of Rs 7,808 crore for the establishment of textile industry in the state, and through this, 53,300 employment opportunities will be created in the textile sector,” he added.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister unveiled the Handloom Day mascot “Resha” and a short film based on the handloom industry. Along with this, the Chief Minister also promoted the handloom weavers of the state.

Attending the program as the chief guest, Dixit said that she feels the heartbeat of the weavers. This craft is not just clothing, it is the identity of every Odia. Handloom is not just a livelihood, it is an integral part of our culture and our lifestyle, she said.

The Handloom Mela will continue till August 13 at Janata Maidan.

The Handloom Mela will continue till August 13 at Janata Maidan.