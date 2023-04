TNI Evening News Headlines – April 08, 2023

➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hosted a roundtable discussion in Kyoto, Japan. A MoU was signed between the Government of Odisha and Arcelor-Mittal Nippon Steel for development of Gymnastics Centre at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Centre selected several Panchayats in Ganjam for National Panchayat Awards 2023.

➡️ 3 women killed, 4 critical in lightning strike in Ankura area under Karanjia NAC in Mayurbhanj district.

➡️ Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s car met with a minor accident while going from Jammu to Srinagar. No injuries reported.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Airport, Highway and Railway projects worth over Rs 5,200 crores in Chennai, Tamil Nadu; dedicates projects worth Rs 11,300 cr to Telangana.

➡️ Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde along with Shiv Sena MPs and MLAs to visit Ayodhya tomorrow.

➡️ IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in Indian Premier League.