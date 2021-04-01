TNI Morning News Headlines – April 1, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 394 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours; Khordha records maximum 70 cases followed by Kalahandi (43), Nuapada (40), Bargarh (34), Sundargarh (31), Cuttack (27), Angul (24).

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik unveils the statue of Utkalamani Gopabandhu Das at Cuttack on Utkal Divas today.

➡️ Odisha CM unveils bronze sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi at Belleview square to commemorate 100th year of the Father of the Nation’s visit to Cuttack.

➡️ Signages at all commercial establishments and shops in Odia language mandatory in Khordha Dist from today.

➡️ Odisha Celebrates Statehood Day (Utkal Divas) today.

➡️ Puri-Gunupur Special Train to run from April 22.

➡️ Miscreants loot Rs. 30,000, gold ornaments from Mausi Maa Temple in Puri.

India News

➡️ India reports 72,330 new COVID 19 cases, 40,382 discharges, and 459 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,22,21,665 including 5,84,055 active cases, 1,14,74,683 cured cases & 1,62,927 deaths.

➡️ Total number of samples tested up to March 29 is 24,26,50,025 including 7,85,864 samples tested yesterday:ICMR.

➡️ Total of 6,51,17,896 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ A total of 24,47,98,621 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 31st March 2021. Of these, 11,25,681 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar announces Dada Saheb Phalke Award for 2019 to veteran actor Rajinikanth

➡️ 21.71% and 29.27% voter turnout recorded till 11.17 am in the second phase of polling in Assam and West Bengal, respectively: ECI.

➡️ Delhi’s Tiz Hazari Court to hear the bail plea of ​​January 26 violence accused Deep Sidhu on April 8.

➡️ Govt to withdraw cut in rate on Small Savings Schemes.

➡️ Music composer Bappi Lahiri tests positive for COVID-19; admitted to Hospital.

➡️ Sensex rises 353.46 points, currently at 49,862.61. Nifty up by 101.10 points, currently at 14,791.80.

World News

➡️ Four dead in shooting incident at California office complex.

➡️ India supports Afghan-Taliban talks: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

➡️ Over 500 killed in Myanmar Military’s crackdown on Protesters.

➡️ Saudi Arab launches $1.3 trillion private sector investment push.