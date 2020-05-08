TNI Morning News Headlines – May 08, 2020

* Odisha reports 26 new COVID-19 +VE cases; 19 COVID-19 positive cases in Ganjam, 5 in Kendrapara & 2 in Bhadrak. Tally rises to 245.

* Construction work of chariots for Puri Ratha Jatra begins.

* Centre shortlists two railway stations in Odisha where Ministry of Railways will provide healthcare facilities of Covid Care Centres in train coaches.

* Health Ministry writes to chief secretaries of all States/UTs to urgently appoint a nodal officer for coordinating with Railway authorities in converting designated train coaches into Covid Care Centres.

* 14 Migrant Workers killed in Gadhe Jalgaon area of Aurangabad in Maharashtra after a Goods Train ran over them while they were asleep on the tracks. Injured taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital.Inquiry ordered:Railways Ministry.

* Rs 5 lakh ex gratia announced to families of the deceased in Aurangabad train accident: Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office: Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office.

* Preparations begin on INS Jalashwa to receive Indian nationals under operation Samudra Setu who will be evacuated from Maldives.

* 600 Maldivian Rufiyaa or an equivalent amount of US $40 will be charged as the evacuation service charge from Indian nationals.

* Total number of COVID-19 cases reaches 56,342 in India. 3390 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

* 1,475 COVID19 Patients recovered in a single day across India on Thursday.

* Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates the Link Road to Kailash Mansarovar via video conferencing.

* Andaman & Nicobar Islands becomes Corona Free as on May 7.

* 106-year-old Mukhtar Ahmed, a resident of Nawabganj, #Delhi defeats #CoronaVirus – Oldest #COVID19 Survivor in India. Tested +VE on April 14, he was discharged on May 1.

* Noida: Samsung mobile factory has resumed its work today with around 3000 workers.

* The first flight from Dhaka (Bangladesh) to Srinagar with 167 passengers will leave at 11 am with all medical students from Jammu and Kashmir.

* With 388 new cases, COVID19 tally in Gujarat climbs to 7,013.

* After Facebook and Silver Lake, US-based Vista Equity Partners will invest Rs 11,367 crore into Jio Platforms for a 2.32% stake.