Full list of Candidates from Odisha who cleared UPSC 2024

TNI Bureau: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday announced the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 results.

Shakti Dubey has emerged as the topper of the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024.

Full list of candidates from Odisha cleared UPSC 2024:

➡️Odisha’s Ritika Rath secures AIR 48 in UPSC 2024

➡️Debika Priyadarshini- AIR 95

➡️Aditya Acharya- AIR 96

➡️Dipti Ranjan Pati-AIR 164

➡️Rashmi Pradhan-AIR 175

➡️Nilamadhaba Pradhan-AIR 193

➡️Asutosh Mishra-AIR 198

➡️Anup Nayak-AIR 212

➡️Padmanav Mishra- AIR 414

➡️Prashant Mishra-AIR 416

➡️Dhrutiraj Mishra-AIR 428

➡️Ankita Rath-AIR 443

➡️Koushik Mishra-AIR 535

➡️Simran Sahu-AIR 568

➡️Rishita Das-AIR 840

➡️Gopinath Sahoo-AIR 971

➡️Aditya Behera-AIR 987

➡️Annapurna Pradhan-AIR 994