Tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19, Bengal Patient dies in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The 70-year-old patient (COVID-19 Case No. 44) who had come from Medinipur, West Bengal for treatment, but later tested positive for COVID-19, died in Bhubaneswar.

However, the patient had tested NEGATIVE for Coronavirus in two repeated tests. He died due to hypopituirism with septic shock & multi organ failure.

The I&PR Department revealed that although he was tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19 twice, he could not be discharged from the hospital because of pre-existing other medical complaints. He passed away this morning.

He won’t be treated as a COVID-19 death, as he had already recovered and died of cancer, confirms Odisha Government’s Chief COVID Spokesperson Subroto Bagchi.

The 70-year-old patient had travelled from a Hospital in West Medinipur and got admitted to Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneswar via a Private Ambulance on April 7. During treatment for other ailments, he tested positive for COVID-19 on April 9 and then shifted to KIMS COVID Hospital on the same day.

Meanwhile, 5 more COVID-19 +VE Patients in Odisha have recovered; Total Recoveries in the State rise to 29. 5 New Recoveries – Bhubaneswar (1), Dhenkanal (1), Kalahandi (1), Sundargarh (1)and Kendrapara (1).