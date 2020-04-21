Corona Update (Afternoon News) – April 21, 2020

* 5 more COVID19 positive patients, one each from Bhubaneswar, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Sundargarh and Kendrapada recover in Odisha; total recoveries in the state currently stands at 29.

* Odisha Govt to provide assistance of Rs 50 lakh to families of health workers who die fighting COVID-19; State will treat them as martyrs.

* Any act against them is an act against the State & any act that will disturb or dishonor their work will attract strict criminal action including the provisions of NSA: Odisha CM.

* 3 Doctors, 19 nurses placed under quarantine in Jajpur after they came in contact with COVID-19 patients.

* Pharma cargo like PPE/ testing kits etc. have been delivered today to OSMC, Odisha by Air India from Delhi.

* Singapore extends lockdown to June 1.

* 19 nurses, 6 other staff of Pune-based Ruby Hall Clinic test positive for COVID-19.

* At least 25 people, including journalists, working for a Tamil TV news channel test positive for coronavirus in Chennai.

* Delhi govt will conduct COVID-19 test on mediapersons in national capital as precautionary measure.

* 100 families at President’s Estate in self-isolation as sanitation worker’s relative tests positive.

* Rajasthan govt stops using rapid testing kits for coronavirus after they deliver inaccurate results.

* India reports 127 new coronavirus cases and 6 new deaths in Gujarat. State total at 2,066 cases and 77 deaths.

* 127 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat; state tally jumps to 2,066. State toll rises to 77.

* 52 people test COVID-19 positive in Rajasthan; cases climb to 1,628 in the state.

* Tamil Nadu CM Covid-19 relief fund gets about ₹161 crore as donation.

* Total no.of positive cases rises to 757 (including 22 deaths & 96 discharged) in Andhra Pradesh.

* Total positive cases in Karnataka stand at 415 which includes 17 deaths and 114 discharges.

* Germany cancels Oktoberfest 2020, the world’s largest beer festival.