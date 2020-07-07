Shutdown in Urban Areas of Ganjam from July 9-13

TNI Bureau: With COVID-19 positive cases rising in the district, the Ganjam Collector has ordered shutdown in Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), Hinjilicut Municipality, all NACs and 5 Block Headquarters (Dharakote, Sheragada, Patrapur, Sanakhemundi, Jagannath Prasad) from July 9 till July 13.

During the shutdown period, aggressive door to door health screening will be conducted in the above areas. A team of 100 people have been deployed for Berhampur. Another team of 100 COVID Warriors will be deployed in the remaining areas.

Essential Services like goods, agriculture and health will continue during the shutdown period. Ganjam currently has 76 Containment Zones.

With 273 COVID-19 positive cases reported in Ganjam today, the number of cases in the district has gone up to 2621. 1391 patients have recovered so far, while there are 1205 active cases as on July 7, 5 PM. Death Toll in the District has gone up to 24 with 3 more fatalities being reported today.