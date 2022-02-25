Taliban urges Russia, Ukraine to exercise Restraint & ensure Peace
Expressing concern about the situation in Ukraine, the Taliban Government in a statement said that the Ukraine crisis should be resolved through "dialogue and peaceful means".
Insight Bureau: The Taliban ruled Afghanistan Government has issued an urgent appeal asking Ukraine and Russia to resolve issues through peaceful dialogue.
Expressing concern about the situation in Ukraine, the Taliban Government in a statement said that the Ukraine crisis should be resolved through “dialogue and peaceful means”.
The Islamic Emirates called for restraint by both parties, saying that all parties need to desist from taking positions that could intensify violence.
The Taliban Government further called to pay attention to safeguard the lives of Afghan students and migrants in Ukraine.
Statement concerning crisis in #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/Ck17sMrAWy
— Abdul Qahar Balkhi (@QaharBalkhi) February 25, 2022
Comments are closed.