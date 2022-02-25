Know Why #AkhandBharat trends on Twitter after Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Insight Bureau: Russia has invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air on February 24, in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two. Putin’s masterplan for mission “United Russia” is today the biggest global topic to get all the attention.

With the big buzz, one more serious topic is trending on Twitter that is “Akhand Bharat”. Akhand Bharat is basically a term defines as Undivided India.

According to this concept India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Myanmar and Bhutan including some Southeast Asian Countries are form one nation.

There was partition of India on August 14, 1947 and Pakistan came into existence as two states that are East Pakistan and West Pakistan. On Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s demand of a separate country on the basis of religion since 1940, Pakistan formed.

In 1971, with the cooperation of India, Pakistan was divided again and Bangladesh came into existence. Pakistan and Bangladesh are parts of India.

All the countries which were in the past, parts of India settled as independent countries today. It is difficult but not impossible to merge these countries into India. Imposing of Article 370 in J&K is a step forward towards Akhand Bharat.

People of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) and Balochistan have been demanding their independence for a long time. Building of Akhand Bharat (united India) should begin with the inclusion of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) into India.