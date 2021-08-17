Taliban seeks Global Recognition; assures to protect Women

The Taliban which took control of Afghanistan, has sought to assure the world that it would protect the women and children and uphold the rights of freedom of press. However, they made it clear that Hijab will be imposed as per the Sharia law.

“Women can work anywhere, wearing Hijab. We pledge to protect the women’s rights,” said the Taliban. This is a departure from the previous stand of Taliban, which asked the women to stay at home.

The Taliban also announced that they have forgiven everyone who worked against them. “We don’t seek revenge against anyone,” said Taliban in a statement. Earlier, the Taliban had declared a general amnesty for officials who worked under the previous government.

Taliban also declared that they would never allow the Afghanistan soil to be used for terror activities.

With these statements, Taliban has tried to woo the global community and project itself as a ‘New Taliban’ which can provide stability and good governance in Afghanistan. Currently, only China, Pakistan, Turkey and Russia have endorsed Taliban. However, China has asked the fighter group not to allow terrorists to operate in Afghanistan.