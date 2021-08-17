TNI Evening News Headlines – August 17, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 235 more COVID positive cases & 188 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 174 local contact cases and 61 quarantine cases.

➡️ 1064 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 980471.

➡️ Odisha Government will remain sponsor of Indian Hockey teams for another 10 years.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik felicitate the Men’s and Women’s Players. Each players get Rs 10 lakh each as reward for their performance. Support Staff members get Rs 5 lakh each.

➡️ Dhenkanal: Miscreants loot Rs 6 Lakh cash after firing at Petrol Pump staffer, rushed to hospital.

➡️ Odisha Plus Three admission process to begin from August 20.

India News

➡️ PM Modi directs officials to provide all possible help to Afghan citizens looking for assistance from India: Sources.

➡️ PM Modi asks officials at CCS meeting to provide refuge to Sikh, Hindu minorities wanting to come to India from Afghanistan: Govt sources.

➡️ PM Modi chairs meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security following Afghanistan crisis.

➡️ Evacuation of embassy personnel from Kabul to India completed: MEA.

➡️ Delhi’s Govt School in Adarsh Nagar to be renamed after its alumnus and Olympic medal winner Ravi Dahiya.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Supreme Court Imposes Rs 1 Lakh Cost On States For Not Filing Affidavit In Case For Judges’ Security

➡️ IAF Aircraft with 120 Indians lands at Hindon Air Base.

➡️ Magnitude 4.7 earthquake occurred in Ukhrul, Manipur.

➡️ Taliban Assures Safety To Stranded Hindus, Sikhs In Kabul Gurudwara.

➡️ WhatsApp introduces new payments background feature in India.

➡️ Priyanka Chopra appointed as the chairperson of The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) film festival.

World News

➡️ Amrullah Saleh declares himself as Afghan’s caretaker President; becomes the 15th President of Afghanistan.

➡️ Pakistan: miscreants vandalizes Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s statue for third time in Lahore

➡️ Russia says Kabul seems safer under Taliban than it was under Ghani.

➡️ Pakistan, China, Turkey and Russia want good relations with the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

➡️ Taliban hold 1st press conference in Kabul; seeks Global Recognition; assures to protect Women.

➡️ Germany halts development aid for Afghanistan.