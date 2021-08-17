TNI Evening News Headlines – August 17, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 235 more COVID positive cases & 188 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 174 local contact cases and 61 quarantine cases.
➡️ 1064 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 980471.
➡️ Odisha Government will remain sponsor of Indian Hockey teams for another 10 years.
➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik felicitate the Men’s and Women’s Players. Each players get Rs 10 lakh each as reward for their performance. Support Staff members get Rs 5 lakh each.
➡️ Dhenkanal: Miscreants loot Rs 6 Lakh cash after firing at Petrol Pump staffer, rushed to hospital.
➡️ Odisha Plus Three admission process to begin from August 20.
India News
➡️ PM Modi directs officials to provide all possible help to Afghan citizens looking for assistance from India: Sources.
➡️ PM Modi asks officials at CCS meeting to provide refuge to Sikh, Hindu minorities wanting to come to India from Afghanistan: Govt sources.
➡️ PM Modi chairs meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security following Afghanistan crisis.
➡️ Evacuation of embassy personnel from Kabul to India completed: MEA.
➡️ Delhi’s Govt School in Adarsh Nagar to be renamed after its alumnus and Olympic medal winner Ravi Dahiya.
➡️ Supreme Court Imposes Rs 1 Lakh Cost On States For Not Filing Affidavit In Case For Judges’ Security
➡️ IAF Aircraft with 120 Indians lands at Hindon Air Base.
➡️ Magnitude 4.7 earthquake occurred in Ukhrul, Manipur.
➡️ Taliban Assures Safety To Stranded Hindus, Sikhs In Kabul Gurudwara.
➡️ WhatsApp introduces new payments background feature in India.
➡️ Priyanka Chopra appointed as the chairperson of The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) film festival.
World News
➡️ Amrullah Saleh declares himself as Afghan’s caretaker President; becomes the 15th President of Afghanistan.
➡️ Pakistan: miscreants vandalizes Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s statue for third time in Lahore
➡️ Russia says Kabul seems safer under Taliban than it was under Ghani.
➡️ Pakistan, China, Turkey and Russia want good relations with the Taliban government in Afghanistan.
➡️ Taliban hold 1st press conference in Kabul; seeks Global Recognition; assures to protect Women.
➡️ Germany halts development aid for Afghanistan.
