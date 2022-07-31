Sunday News Insight – July 31, 2022

Out of 173 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 136 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1325.

Out of 158 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 132 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital Cit

8-year-old boy, son of daily wage workers from Odisha found with suspected Monkeypox symptoms in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur.

