Sunday News Insight – July 31, 2022

🔹Out of 173 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 136 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1325.
🔹8-year-old boy, son of daily wage workers from Odisha found with suspected Monkeypox symptoms in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur.
🔹Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha introduced Disaster Management and Pandemic Management in Class 9 and 10 syllabus. The topics have been included in the Geography and Biology books of Class 9 and 10.
🔹RMRC Bhubaneswar to start monkeypox testing soon
🔹Unit 2 Market Building in Bhubaneswar closed for an indefinite period following scuffle between temporary and permanent vendors.
🔹India records 19,673 new cases of COVID, 39 deaths in the last 24 hours.
🔹ED detains Sena MP Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl land scam.
🔹Jharkhand Congress MLAs, who were nabbed with huge amounts of cash in Howrah, sent to 10 days police remand.
🔹Nishank Rathore died by suicide, confirms Madhya Pradesh SIT. ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ message was sent by him from his mobile phone, they claim. He was under debt trap.
🔹CWG 2022: India beat Bangladesh 3-0 to enter the table tennis men’s team semifinals.
🔹Ex- Philippines President Fidel Ramos dies at 94.
🔹S.Korean, US defence chiefs agree to heighten measures to counter Pyongyang’s nuke threats.
🔹India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets in the Women’s T20I group-stage match in Edgbaston.
🔹CWG 2022: Jeremy Lalrinnunga gets India second Gold. Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam bags a silver medal by lifting a total of 202 Kgs.
🔹Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden’s family donated ₹9.64 cr to Prince Charles in 2013: Report.
