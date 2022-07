Insight Bureau: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won the GOLD in Women’s 49kg category with a total lift of 201 kg. She set a new Commonwealth Games record.

Chanu won the first Gold Medal for India at the Commonwealath Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Earlier, India’s Sanket Mahadev Sargar had won a Silver medal in the 55Kg weight category, while Gururaj Poojary won a Bronze medal in the Men’s 61Kg weight category.