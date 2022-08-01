Morning News Insight – August 1, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 797 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 166 between 0-18 years age group; Sundargarh reports 1 76 and Khordha 113 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases rise to 6732. Samples Tested – 18,457. Daily TPR – 4.31%.

🔸 Malkangiri Bonda girl, Karama Muduli shines in Plus 2 exam, emerges district topper in Commerce stream with 82.66%. 🔸 Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district reopens today after 3 month closure for croc breeding. 🔸 Retd IAS officer Bijay Nayak appointed as the Additional Secretary, Press to President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

🔸 India reports 16,464 new cases in the last 24 hours; active caseload stands at 1,43,989.

🔸 The price of a commercial LPG cylinder has been cut by Rs 36 from today.

🔸 Delhi Government extends existing licenses of liquor shops till 30th September.

🔸 ED arrests Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl money laundering case.

🔸 Salman Khan issued gun license for self-protection after receiving threat.

🔸 Sensex climbs 274.02 points to 57,844.27 in early trade; Nifty advances 86.55 points to 17,244.80.

🔸 Achinta Sheuli wins the Gold in Men’s 73kg Weightlifting at the CWG 2022 with a total lift of 313 Kg – India’s 3rd Gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

🔸 UK Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi backs Liz Truss in PM Race: Report.