Summer break may be cut short to make up for learning gap in Odisha

Insight Bureau: Summer vacation in Odisha schools may be curtailed by at least 35 days this year, sources said. As per sources, the summer vacations are likely to start on May 6 and end on the 16th of the same month.

Ahead of the start of the new academic session, schools are reportedly planning to revise the syllabus of the previous year to bring the education back on track.

The State School and Mass Education Department is reportedly considering the decision to use the revised session period to make up for the academic loss of students who were promoted without any examination in the last couple of years due to the prolonged closure of schools during the pandemic.