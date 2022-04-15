Mukhyamantri Vayu Swasthya Seva to begin in Nabarangpur Dist today

Insight Bureau: The Mukhyamantri Vayu Swasthya Seva (air ambulance service) will be launched in Nabarangpur district from today.

The camp will be continued for two consecutive days, April 15 and 16.

A two-day health camp will be held at District Headquarters Hospital Nabarangpur where the specialists from cardiology, anesthesiology, neurology, gastroenterology and nephrology departments will provide health services to people of remote and backward areas in the district.

It will be attended by highly qualified doctors and senior specialists from major medical institutions in the State to provide quality healthcare to the patients.