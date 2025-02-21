Subhadra Shakti Mela to kick off in Bhubaneswar Tomorrow

Bhubaneshwar: The Odisha government will launch the Subhadra Shakti Mela in Bhubaneswar tomorrow at Janata Maidan. The nine-day event, ending on March 2, will bring together over 700 Self Help Groups from all 30 districts to showcase quality products made by women, with more than 300 stalls displaying over 200 items such as handlooms, handicrafts, millets, organic goods, spices, terracotta, and bamboo products.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida clarified that the mela, aimed at creating “Lakhpati Didis,” is separate from the Subhadra scheme and is designed to empower women entrepreneurs. Officials expect significant economic uplift.